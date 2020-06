June 10 (Reuters) - Moody’s:

* MOODY’S SAYS AUSTRALIA’S POLICY RESPONSE TO CORONAVIRUS LOWERS BANKS’ FUNDING AND LIQUIDITY RISKS

* MOODY’S SAYS AUSTRALIA’S FISCAL AND MONETARY MEASURES HAVE BOOSTED DEPOSITS AND SLOWED CREDIT GROWTH

* MOODY'S SAYS AUSTRALIA'S POLICY RESPONSES TO CORONAVIRUS HAVE PROVIDED FISCAL STIMULUS TO ECONOMY, IMPROVED FINANCIAL STABILITY IN BANKING SYSTEM Source: bit.ly/2XRGBXl