BRIEF-‍Moody's says biosimilars market adoption faces hurdles but development continues apace​
#Market News
September 28, 2017 / 4:17 PM / in 21 days

BRIEF-‍Moody's says biosimilars market adoption faces hurdles but development continues apace​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Moody‘s:

* ‍Moody’s says biosimilars market adoption faces hurdles but development continues apace​

* Moody’s says slow launch of Pfizer’s inflectra illustrates hurdles that biosimilar manufacturers face in gaining significant traction in the U.S.‍​

* Moody’s says potential changes to U.S. Medicare reimbursement could further encourage biosimilar adoption‍​

* ‍Moody’s says among biggest reasons for biosimilars’ slow adoption in U.S. is medicare reimburses providers at higher rates for innovator product use

* ‍Moody’s says Medicare reimburses providers at lower rates for switching to the biosimilar from innovator product

* ‍Moody’s says “biosimilar developers still have lots of room for growth, and we expect a number of new approvals over the next 12 to 18 months” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

