April 16 (Reuters) - Moody’s-

* MOODY’S SAYS BLOCKCHAIN DISRUPTION TO HAVE MIXED CREDIT IMPLICATIONS FOR GLOBAL BANKING SYSTEMS

* MOODY’S SAYS MAKING CROSS-BORDER TRANSACTIONS COULD COMPRESS BANKS’ FEES & COMMISSIONS WHICH WOULD BE CREDIT NEGATIVE

* MOODY’S - BLOCKCHAINS CAN “SIGNIFICANTLY” REDUCE COSTS & TIME IN CROSS-BORDER BANKING TRANSACTIONS, BUT PUTTING PRESSURE ON FEES, COMMISSIONS Source text for Eikon: