BRIEF-Moody's says Cambodia and Vietnam share strong growth prospects, but differ on economic diversity, institutional capacity and nature of fiscal constraints
August 15, 2017 / 5:09 AM / in 2 hours

BRIEF-Moody's says Cambodia and Vietnam share strong growth prospects, but differ on economic diversity, institutional capacity and nature of fiscal constraints

1 Min Read

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Moody's -

* Cambodia and Vietnam share strong growth prospects, but differ on economic diversity, institutional capacity and nature of fiscal constraints

* Vietnam's continued robust growth, and broad economic and financial stability should cap the government's relatively elevated debt.

* Cambodia's strengthening revenue collection, macroeconomic and exchange rate stability to continue to support sovereign credit quality

* Political risk is moderate in Cambodia, reflecting potential for domestic political tensions to reduce attractiveness of doing business there

* Vietnam's larger, more diverse economy and higher incomes than Cambodia underpin greater shock absorption capacity Source text - bit.ly/2i1GuFK (Bengaluru Newsroom)

