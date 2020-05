BRIEF-Moody's Says Cambodia's Credit Profile Balances Disruptions To Growth And Trade Against Strong Fiscal Buffers

May 22 (Reuters) - Moody’s:

* MOODY’S - CAMBODIA’S CREDIT PROFILE BALANCES DISRUPTIONS TO GROWTH AND TRADE AGAINST STRONG FISCAL BUFFERS

* MOODY’S ON CAMBODIA- GDP IS FORECASTED TO CONTRACT BY 0.3% IN 2020 BEFORE RECOVERING BY ALMOST 6.0% IN 2021

* MOODY’S ON CAMBODIA- SLOWING ACTIVITY IN CHINA, EU AND U.S. WILL DETER CAMBODIA’S GROWTH PROSPECTS THIS YEAR

* MOODY'S ON CAMBODIA- CREDIT PROFILE OF CAMBODIA (B2 STABLE) REFLECTS ITS SOLID GROWTH PROSPECTS AND MODERATE AND HIGHLY AFFORDABLE DEBT BURDEN Source text : bit.ly/2ZtctCW