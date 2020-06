BRIEF-Moody's Says Canadian Homebuilders' Resilience Set To See Them Through Coronavirus-Induced Housing Slowdown

June 1 (Reuters) -

* MOODY’S SAYS CANADIAN HOMEBUILDERS’ RESILIENCE SET TO SEE THEM THROUGH CORONAVIRUS-INDUCED HOUSING SLOWDOWN

* MOODY’S-CANADA’S 2020 ECONOMIC CONTRACTION, HIGH CONSUMER DEBT VERSUS U.S. EXPOSES HOMEBUILDERS TO SLOWER RECOVERY IN HOUSING DEMAND THAN U.S.-ONLY PEERS

* MOODY’S SAYS HOMEBUILDERS IN U.S. AND CANADA WILL SEE HOME SALES DECLINE BY DOUBLE DIGITS

* MOODY'S SAYS SOME KEY CANADIAN HOUSING FUNDAMENTALS WILL REMAIN INTACT, SUPPORTING REBOUND IN HOME SALES