BRIEF-Moody's Says Changed Outlook For Belarus' Banking System To Negative From Stable

April 8 (Reuters) - Moody’s:

* MOODY’S SAYS CHANGED OUTLOOK FOR BELARUS’ BANKING SYSTEM TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE

* MOODY’S SAYS OUTLOOK REFLECTS EXPECTATION THAT DOWNTURN IN VARIOUS SECTORS OF BELARUS’ ECONOMY DUE TO CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK WILL WEIGH ON GDP GROWTH

* MOODY’S - BELARUS GOVERNMENT’S WILLINGNESS TO SUPPORT BANKING SYSTEM WILL REMAIN HIGH, BUT CAPACITY TO DO SO WILL WEAKEN AS FOREIGN CURRENCY RESERVES SHRINK

* MOODY’S SAYS IT EXPECTS BELARUS’ REAL GDP TO SHRINK IN 2020 DUE TO IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

* MOODY’S SAYS IT EXPECTS BELARUS BANKS TO RESTRUCTURE LOANS TO SUPPORT BORROWERS

* MOODY’S SAYS BELARUS BANKS’ LARGE EXPOSURES TO STATE-OWNED ENTERPRISES REMAIN TAIL RISK

* MOODY’S SAYS BELARUS BANKING SECTOR’S RELIANCE ON WHOLESALE MARKET FUNDING WILL REMAIN LOW, WITH CUSTOMER DEPOSITS REMAINING DOMINANT FUNDING SOURCE

* MOODY'S SAYS IT EXPECTS THAT BELARUS GOVERNMENT'S FOREIGN-CURRENCY RESERVES WILL SHRINK IN 2020 Source text: (bit.ly/2VbwQAv)