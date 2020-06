June 29 (Reuters) - Moody’s:

* MOODY’S CHANGES FIJI’S OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE, AFFIRMS BA3 RATING

* MOODY’S SAYS CHANGE IN FIJI OUTLOOK DRIVEN BY RISK THAT GOVERNMENT IS UNABLE TO REVERSE LARGE INCREASE IN DEBT BURDEN & WEAKENING IN DEBT AFFORDABILITY

* MOODY'S SAYS THERE HAS BEEN SIGNIFICANT SHOCK TO FIJI'S TOURISM SECTOR DUE TO GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK Source: bit.ly/3ieqE5q