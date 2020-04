BRIEF-Moody's Says Changes Outlook On Five European Banking Systems To Negative

April 16 (Reuters) -

* MOODY’S SAYS CHANGES OUTLOOK ON FIVE EUROPEAN BANKING SYSTEMS TO NEGATIVE

* MOODY’S -CHANGES OUTLOOK ON BANKING SYSTEM OF NORWAY, FINLAND, HUNGARY & PORTUGAL, WHICH CHANGED TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE

* MOODY’S - OUTLOOKS ON FOUR OTHER BANKING SYSTEMS – THE CZECH REPUBLIC, POLAND, AUSTRIA AND IRELAND – REMAINED STABLE

* MOODY’S - OUTLOOK ON BANKING SYSTEM IN SLOVAKIA CHANGED TO NEGATIVE FROM POSITIVE

* MOODY'S - OUTLOOK CHANGES TO THE EUROPEAN BANKING SYSTEMS REFLECT THE LIKELY CONSEQUENCES OF THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK IN EUROPE