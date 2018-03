March 29 (Reuters) - Moody’s:

* MOODY’S SAYS CHINA HOME SALES TO FALL DUE TO CONTINUED TIGHT REGULATORY MEASURES THROUGH 2018‍​

* MOODY'S SAYS EXPECTS MANY DEVELOPERS IN CHINA WILL LOWER THEIR AVERAGE SELLING PRICE THIS YEAR TO ACHIEVE HIGH ASSET TURNOVER AND PRESERVE LIQUIDITY Source: bit.ly/2GhzG2u