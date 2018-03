March 16 (Reuters) -

* MOODY’S: CHINA’S 2018 FISCAL IMPULSE IS LARGER THAN ITS DEFICIT TARGET‍​

* MOODYS ON CHINA’S FISCAL IMPULSE- OVERALL FISCAL IMPULSE REMAINS SIZEABLE, SUPPORTING GDP GROWTH AND LEADING TO A GRADUAL INCREASE IN GOVERNMENT DEBT‍​

* MOODYS -CHINA'S FISCAL IMPULSE IN 2018 TO MEASURE 4.4% OF GDP, AFTER TAKING IN ACCOUNT ISSUANCE OF SPECIAL BONDS BY LOCAL GOVTS ,EXCLUDING FUND TRANSFERS Source text : bit.ly/2tR8th4