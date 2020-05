May 17 (Reuters) - Moody’s:

* CHINA’S DECELERATING ECONOMY POSES CHALLENGES FOR POWER SECTOR

* POWER DEMAND GROWTH IN CHINA WILL BE FLAT IN 2020 AND GRADUALLY RECOVER IN 2021

* CORONAVIRUS-RELATED DISRUPTIONS,MATERIAL SLOWDOWN IN CHINA’S ECONOMY WILL LEAD TO SLUGGISH POWER DEMAND IN THE COUNTRY IN 2020

* DOES NOT EXPECT RENEWABLE ENERGY COMPANIES IN CHINA TO BE AFFECTED BY WEAK POWER DEMAND DUE TO THEIR PRIORITY DISPATCH