BRIEF-Moody's Says China's Easing Policies Boost Liquidity, But Funding Conditions Still Difficult For Private Enterprises

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Moody’s:

* CHINA’S EASING POLICIES BOOST LIQUIDITY, BUT FUNDING CONDITIONS STILL DIFFICULT FOR PRIVATE ENTERPRISES

* SAYS CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK TO INTENSIFY INVESTOR RISK AVERSION TOWARDS WEAK PRIVATELY-OWNED ENTERPRISES IN CHINA

* SAYS CHINA WILL LIKELY INCREASE INFRASTRUCTURE SPENDING TO COUNTER IMPACT ON ECONOMIC GROWTH FROM DISRUPTION CAUSED BY CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

* FUNDING NEEDS OF LOCAL GOVERNMENT FINANCING VEHICLES WILL INCREASE AS CHINA LIKELY INCREASE INFRASTRUCTURE SPENDING TO COUNTER VIRUS IMPACT

* CHINESE CENTRAL BANK’S POLICY EMPHASIS ON DELEVERAGING AND DE-RISKING COULD ABATE, DUE TO ADDITIONAL PRESSURE ON ECONOMY FROM VIRUS OUTBREAK Source text for Eikon: