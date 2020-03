March 11 (Reuters) - Moody’s:

* MOODY’S SAYS CHINESE AUTO ABS DELINQUENCY RATE TO RISE FURTHER AFTER SPIKING ON CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

* MOODY’S ON CHINESE AUTO ABS DELINQUENCY RATE SAYS HAVE REVISED 2020 GROWTH FORECAST FOR CHINA TO 4.8% FROM PREVIOUS ESTIMATE OF 5.2%

* MOODY'S SAYS CHINESE AUTO ABS DELINQUENCY RATE WILL CONTINUE TO RISE FOR AT LEAST THE FIRST HALF OF 2020 OR EVEN LONGER Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/38HXJRw]