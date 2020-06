BRIEF-Moody's Says Chinese Banks' Accelerating Asset Growth Points To A Rebound In Systemwide Leverage

June 14 (Reuters) -

* MOODY’S - CHINESE BANKS’ ACCELERATING ASSET GROWTH POINTS TO A REBOUND IN SYSTEMWIDE LEVERAGE

* MOODY’S SAYS ASSET GROWTH, INCLUDING NON-LOAN SHADOW CREDIT, WILL CONTINUE TO GROW AS GOVERNMENT PUSHES FOR ECONOMIC RECOVERY IN CHINA

* MOODY’S SAYS ASSET QUALITY WILL WEAKEN AS THE IMPACT FROM CORONAVIRUS GRADUALLY TRANSLATES INTO RISING NONPERFORMING LOANS IN CHINA

* MOODY’S SAYS CHINESE BANKS’ LIQUIDITY REMAINS ADEQUATE, SUPPORTED BY MONETARY EASING POLICIES TO OFFSET DISRUPTIONS CAUSED BY CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK Source text for Eikon: