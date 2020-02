Feb 10 (Reuters) - Moody’s :

* MOODY’S SAYS CHINESE PROPERTY SALES TO FALL IN 2020 ON CORONAVIRUS IMPACT, STRONG OFFSHORE ISSUANCE SUPPORTS DEVELOPERS’ LIQUIDITY

* MOODY'S SAYS CHINESE NATIONAL PROPERTY SALES COULD DECLINE IN 2020 FROM 2019, BECAUSE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK WILL WEAKEN PROPERTY SALES IN Q12020