Dec 14 (Reuters) - Moody‘s:

* MOODY‘S SAYS CHINESE RLGS SET TO MEET ECONOMIC AND FISCAL TARGETS IN 2017 ON STABLE PERFORMANCE‍​

* MOODY‘S SAYS EXPECTS CHINESE RLGS WILL MAINTAIN THEIR REVENUE GROWTH, WITH TAX AND NON-TAX REVENUES UP 10.0% IN THE FIRST THREE QUARTERS

* MOODY'S SAYS EXPECTS THE CHINESE GOVERNMENT WILL CONTINUE ITS DIFFERENTIATED POLICIES FOR VARIOUS REGIONS TO STABILIZE THE PROPERTY SECTOR Source: bit.ly/2ypP9oo