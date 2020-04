April 1 (Reuters) - MOODY’S:

* MOODY’S SAYS CORONAVIRUS AND ECONOMIC SHOCK TO WEAKEN U.S. PROPERTY & CASUALTY INSURERS’ PREMIUMS AND INVESTMENTS

* MOODY’S SAYS CORONAVIRUS WILL HAVE MIXED EFFECTS ON CLAIM COSTS FOR U.S. PROPERTY & CASUALTY INSURERS’

* MOODY’S SAYS EXPECTS U.S. INSURERS WILL LIMIT DISCRETIONARY SPENDING & SHARE BUYBACKS IN MONTHS AHEAD TO PROTECT THEIR CREDIT PROFILES Source text for Eikon: