BRIEF-Moody's Says Coronavirus Aside, Structural Changes Add To Asia's Credit Challenges

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Moody’s:

* MOODY’S SAYS CORONAVIRUS ASIDE, STRUCTURAL CHANGES ADD TO ASIA’S CREDIT CHALLENGES

* MOODY’S SAYS CREDIT CONDITIONS IN ASIA WILL TURN NEGATIVE IN 2020, IN TANDEM WITH A SLOWDOWN IN GROWTH MOMENTUM, CONTINUED TRADE POLICY UNCERTAINTY

* MOODY’S SAYS SLOWDOWN IN ASIAN GROWTH WILL CONSTRAIN POLICY CHOICES AND LIMIT THE REGION’S ABILITY TO RESPOND TO NEGATIVE SHOCKS

* MOODY'S SAYS AT THE SOVEREIGN LEVEL, WEAKER GROWTH PROSPECTS WILL HINDER REVENUE GENERATION AND SHOCK ABSORPTION CAPACITY IN ASIA