BRIEF-Moody's Says Coronavirus Could Impact Exposed Korean Banks' Asset Quality

Feb 18 (Reuters) -

* MOODY’S - CORONAVIRUS COULD IMPACT EXPOSED KOREAN BANKS’ ASSET QUALITY

* MOODY’S SAYS HAS LOWERED ITS REAL GDP GROWTH FORECAST FOR KOREA IN 2020 TO 1.9% FROM 2.1%, GIVEN SPILLOVER EFFECTS FROM THE OUTBREAK

* MOODY’S - DISRUPTIONS TO CHINA’S ECONOMIC ACTIVITY CAUSED BY CORONAVIRUS HAS SPILLOVER EFFECT ON ASIAN-PACIFIC COUNTRIES, INCLUDING KOREA

* MOODY'S-KOREAN BANKS COULD FACE A BROADER RISK IF LARGE COMPANIES START REQUIRING RELIEF & IF AUTHORITIES PURSUE MORE AGGRESSIVE LIQUIDITY MEASURES