April 1 (Reuters) -

* MOODY’S SAYS CORONAVIRUS IMPACT WILL BE WIDE BUT VARIED ACROSS HEALTHCARE SUBSECTORS IN U.S.

* MOODY’S SAYS OTHER U.S. HEALTHCARE SUBSECTORS WILL BE HURT LESS IN NEAR-TERM BUT SEE NEGATIVE IMPACT OVER THE LONGER-TERM

* MOODY'S SAYS OTHER U.S. HEALTHCARE SUBSECTORS SEE NEGATIVE IMPACT OVER THE LONGER-TERM DUE TO ECONOMIC HARM, JOBLESSNESS AND LOSS OF HEALTH INSURANCE