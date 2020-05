May 15 (Reuters) -

* MOODY’S SAYS CORONAVIRUS LEADS TO FINANCIAL TURMOIL FOR MANY SENIOR LIVING & NURSING HOME OPERATORS IN U.S.

* MOODY’S SAYS MANY U.S. NURSING HOMES, SENIOR LIVING FACILITIES ARE GRAPPLING WITH HIGHER COSTS AND INABILITY TO GENERATE INCREMENTAL REVENUE

* MOODY'S SAYS NO OTHER SECTOR HAS SEEN SINGULAR CONFLUENCE OF BOTH REVENUE & EXPENDITURE DIFFICULTIES AS ELDER HOUSING SECTOR IN U.S. Source text: bit.ly/2LCbGah