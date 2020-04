April 27 (Reuters) -

* MOODY’S SAYS CORONAVIRUS-LED DOWNTURN TO WEIGH ON PERFORMANCE OF HONG KONG BANKS

* MOODY’S SAYS MID-SIZED HONG KONG BANKS ARE MOST VULNERABLE AMID THE CORONAVIRUS-LED DOWNTURN

* MOODY'S SAYS EXPECTS HONG KONG BANKS TO REPORT LOWER NET INTEREST MARGINS, LOWER FEE INCOME, WHILE CREDIT COSTS WILL RISE AS ASSET QUALITY DETERIORATES