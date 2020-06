June 1 (Reuters) -

* MOODY’S SAYS CORONAVIRUS POSES THE BIGGEST SHOCK TO JAPAN SINCE THE GLOBAL FINANCIAL CRISIS

* MOODY’S SAYS JAPAN’S 2.7% GROWTH REBOUND FORECAST FOR 2021, BUT AGGREGATE ECONOMIC OUTPUT WILL STILL REMAIN ABOUT 5% BELOW PRE-CORONAVIRUS BASELINE

* MOODY’S SAYS JAPAN’S REAL GDP FORECAST TO CONTRACT 6.5% IN 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]