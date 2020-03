BRIEF-Moody's Says Coronavirus Related Risks For U.S. Homebuilders Grow More Acute If Economic Fallout Is Deep & Prolonged

March 20 (Reuters) - Moody’s :

* MOODY’S SAYS CORONAVIRUS RELATED RISKS FOR U.S. HOMEBUILDERS GROW MORE ACUTE IF ECONOMIC FALLOUT IS DEEP & PROLONGED

* MOODY’S SAYS U.S. HOMEBUILDERS HAVE SOME UNDERLYING STRENGTHS TO HELP THEM WITHSTAND A TEMPORARY REDUCTION IN HOUSING DEMAND

* MOODY’S SAYS IMPACT ON U.S. HOMEBUILDERS WILL BE A FUNCTION OF LENGTH AND SEVERITY OF THE ECONOMIC SLOWDOWN

* MOODY’S SAYS ON U.S. HOMEBUILDERS HISTORICALLY LOW MORTGAGE RATES WILL SUPPORT DEMAND AND OFFSET WEAKER CONSUMER CONFIDENCE

* MOODY’S SAYS U.S. HOMEBUILDER SUPPLY CHAINS ARE NOT LIKELY TO BE SIGNIFICANTLY DISRUPTED OVER NEAR TERM

* MOODY’S SAYS OVERALL BUYER TRAFFIC WILL FALL, BUYERS WILL REDUCE BOOKINGS FOR NEW HOMES AS U.S. HOMEBUILDERS OFFER MORE INCENTIVES TO BUYERS