BRIEF-Moody's Says Coronavirus Set To Negatively Impact North American Corporate Credit Quality

March 17 (Reuters) -

* MOODY’S SAYS CORONAVIRUS SET TO NEGATIVELY IMPACT NORTH AMERICAN CORPORATE CREDIT QUALITY

* MOODY’S SAYS AIRLINES, AUTO SUPPLIERS & APPAREL, GAMING, LODGING & LEISURE AND TRANSPORTATION CO’S WILL BE MOST AFFECTED IN THE NEAR TERM

* MOODY’S SAYS FOOD & BEVERAGE, PACKAGING SECTORS WILL BE LARGELY RESILIENT TO CORONAVIRUS-RELATED ISSUES UNDER EITHER OF MOODY’S SCENARIOS

* MOODY'S SAYS TELECOMMUNICATIONS, & WASTE MANAGEMENT WILL ALSO BE LARGELY RESILIENT TO CORONAVIRUS-RELATED ISSUES UNDER EITHER OF MOODY'S SCENARIOS