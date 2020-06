BRIEF-Moody's Says Coronavirus Shock May Leave Some Permanent Scars On The Global Economy

June 18 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service:

* MOODY’S SAYS FRAGMENTED GLOBAL TRADE AND FURTHER TECH DISRUPTION IN “NEW NORMAL” AFTER COVID-19

* MOODY’S SAYS THE CORONAVIRUS SHOCK MAY LEAVE SOME PERMANENT SCARS ON THE GLOBAL ECONOMY, INCLUDING A LONG-LASTING SLOWDOWN IN GROWTH IN MANY COUNTRIES

* MOODY’S SAYS INCOME INEQUALITY WILL WIDEN, AS WILL THE ECONOMIC DISPARITY BETWEEN EMERGING AND ADVANCED ECONOMIES

* MOODY'S SAYS GLOBAL TRADE WILL BECOME MORE FRAGMENTED AS THE TREND TOWARDS A MORE PROTECTIONIST GLOBAL ECONOMY WILL LIKELY GAIN SPEED AFTER COVID-19