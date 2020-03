March 26 (Reuters) - Moody’s:

* MOODY’S SAYS CORONAVIRUS SHOCK POSES SIGNIFICANT GROWTH AND FISCAL CHALLENGES FOR AFRICAN SOVEREIGNS

* MOODY’S SAYS SEVERE MACROECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL IMPACT FOR AFRICAN SOVEREIGNS FROM CORONAVIRUS

* MOODY’S, ON AFRICAN SOVEREIGNS, SAYS DECLINING EXPORT REVENUE DUE TO CORONAVIRUS WILL INCREASE PRESSURE ON BALANCE OF PAYMENTS, AGGRAVATE EXTERNAL VULNERABILITY Source text for Eikon: