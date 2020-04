BRIEF-Moody's Says Coronavirus Stimulus Will Lessen Economic Pain, But Credit Climate Will Remain Difficult

April 10 (Reuters) - Moody’s:

* MOODY’S SAYS CORONAVIRUS STIMULUS WILL LESSEN ECONOMIC PAIN, BUT CREDIT CLIMATE WILL REMAIN DIFFICULT

* MOODY’S SAYS EXPECTS CREDIT CONDITIONS WILL LIKELY REMAIN DIFFICULT FOR MANY PUBLIC AND PRIVATE DEBT ISSUERS IN U.S. OVER THE COMING MONTHS

* MOODY’S SAYS CORONAVIRUS RESCUE PACKAGE WILL HELP CONTAIN DAMAGE TO U.S. ECONOMY AND FACILITATE A RECOVERY ONCE CORONAVIRUS IS CONTAINED

* MOODY'S SAYS GIVEN DEPTH, BREADTH & NATURE OF SHOCK, STIMULUS MEASURES TO NOT BE SUFFICIENT TO PREVENT A RECESSION OR A SHARP RISE IN UNEMPLOYMENT IN U.S.