BRIEF-Moody's Says Coronavirus To Sharply Weaken Consumer Spending Across Europe; Extent Of Rebound Uncertain

March 19 (Reuters) - MOODY’S:

* MOODY’S SAYS CORONAVIRUS TO SHARPLY WEAKEN CONSUMER SPENDING ACROSS EUROPE; EXTENT OF REBOUND UNCERTAIN

* MOODY’S SAYS CONSUMERS IN EUROPE WILL BE MOST SENSITIVE TO WEAKER EMPLOYMENT PROSPECTS AND WAGE GROWTH

* MOODY’S SAYS CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC WILL TRIGGER SHARP DETERIORATION IN EUROPEAN UNION CONSUMER SPENDING IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR

* MOODY'S SAYS EUROPEAN UNION'S POSITIVE FUNDAMENTALS BEFORE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK WILL LIKELY SUPPORT CONSUMPTION ONCE VIRUS IS CONTAINED