March 17 (Reuters) -

* MOODY’S SAYS CORONAVIRUS WILL DENT PROFITABILITY AND TEST LIQUIDITY OF MANY EMEA COMPANIES

* MOODY’S SAYS EMEA AUTOMAKERS, AIRLINES, SHIPPING, LODGING, LEISURE AND RESTAURANT SECTORS MOST EXPOSED TO CORONAVIRUS

* MOODY'S SAYS EMEA METALS & MINING COS, WITH LARGE PROPORTION OF REVENUE FROM CHINA, WILL FEEL EFFECTS OF FALLING PRICES ON PROFITS DUE TO CORONAVIRUS