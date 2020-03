BRIEF-Moody's Says Coronavirus Will Hurt Economic Growth In Many Countries Through First Half Of 2020

March 6 (Reuters) - Moody’s:

* MOODY’S SAYS CORONAVIRUS WILL HURT ECONOMIC GROWTH IN MANY COUNTRIES THROUGH FIRST HALF OF 2020

* MOODY’S SAYS REVISED 2020 BASELINE GROWTH FORECASTS FOR ALL G-20 ECONOMIES AS THEY EXPECT SUPPLY & DEMAND SHOCKS FROM CORONAVIRUS TO MATERIALLY SLOW ECONOMIC ACTIVITY

* MOODY’S SAYS LONGER CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK AFFECTS ECONOMIC ACTIVITY, THE DEMAND SHOCK WILL DOMINATE AND LEAD TO RECESSIONARY DYNAMICS

* MOODY’S SAYS LOWERED 2020 FORECAST FOR CHINA’S GROWTH TO 4.8% FROM PREVIOUS ESTIMATE OF 5.2%

* MOODY’S SAYS FOR THE US, WE NOW EXPECT REAL GDP TO GROW BY 1.5% IN 2020, DOWN FROM OUR PREVIOUS ESTIMATE OF 1.7%

* MOODY'S SAYS GLOBAL SPREAD OF CORONAVIRUS IS RESULTING IN SIMULTANEOUS SUPPLY & DEMAND SHOCKS Source text: [ID:bit.ly/2VMqCsW]