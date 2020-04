BRIEF-Moody's Says COVID-19 Puts Pressure On Higher Education Finances

April 7 (Reuters) - Moody’s:

* MOODY’S SAYS COVID-19 PUTS PRESSURE ON HIGHER EDUCATION FINANCES

* MOODY’S SAYS CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK WILL NEGATIVELY AFFECT FINANCES AT RATED UNIVERSITIES IN U.S., CANADA, UK, AUSTRALIA, SINGAPORE AND MEXICO THIS YEAR

* MOODY’S SAYS COVID-19 TO NEGATIVELY AFFECT HIGHER EDUCATION FOR THE NEXT YEAR AS UNIVERSITIES WORLDWIDE GRAPPLE WITH LOWER STUDENT DEMAND, LOST INCOME

* MOODY’S SAYS PUBLIC U.S. UNIVERSITIES ARE AT HIGHER RISK FROM COVID-19 VERSUS GLOBAL PEERS DUE TO POTENTIAL GOVERNMENT. FUNDING CUTS, LOWER INVESTMENT INCOME Source text for Eikon: