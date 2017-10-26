BRIEF-Moody's says credit-funded investment to remain China's economic growth driver in foreseeable future

Oct 26 (Reuters) -

* Moody’s says China’s authorities renew commitment to financial vigilance‍​

* Moody’s says China’s authorities have recently renewed commitment to vigilance towards financial risks and reforms, but impact on Chinese issuers will be varied

* Moody’s says lower profitability is more likely for China banks that have relied on market funds to support the previous phase of asset expansion

* Moody’s says policy trade-offs will arise between restricting and enhancing transparency of supply of credit, thus limiting risks to financial stability‍​

* Moody's says credit-funded investment is likely to remain an important driver of economic growth for China in foreseeable future Source: bit.ly/2hc4KlM