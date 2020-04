April 24 (Reuters) - Moody’s:

* MOODY’S SAYS CREDIT VIEW OF JORDAN REFLECTS CREDIT CHALLENGES POSED BY HIGH DEBT LEVELS, EXTERNAL VULNERABILITIES, RISING DOMESTIC SOCIAL PRESSURES

* MOODY'S SAYS SPREAD OF CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC WILL WEAKEN JORDAN'S NEAR-TERM GROWTH PROSPECTS AND ITS EXTERNAL POSITION Source text: [ID:bit.ly/2XYPdvL]