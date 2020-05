May 28 (Reuters) - Moody’s:

* MOODY’S - CROATIA’S ECONOMIC AND FISCAL METRICS TO EXPERIENCE A STRONG BUT TEMPORARY DETERIORATION IN 2020

* MOODY’S ON CROATIA SAYS DEBT-TO-GDP RATIO TO EXPERIENCE A SIGNIFICANT BUT TEMPORARY INCREASE

* MOODY'S SAYS EXPECT CROATIA'S ECONOMY TO CONTRACT SHARPLY THIS YEAR BEFORE REBOUNDING STRONGLY IN 2021 Source text: bit.ly/2yCef9w