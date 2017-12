BRIEF-Moody's says Cuba's ‍​structural inefficiencies directly hinder economic growth

Dec 7 (Reuters) -

* MOODY‘S- CREDIT PROFILE OF CUBA REFLECTS SIGNIFICANT CREDIT CHALLENGES DUE TO DIMINISHED GROWTH PROSPECTS AS RAPPROCHEMENT WITH UNITED STATES STALLS‍​

* MOODY‘S- CUBA‘S RECENT HISTORY OF LOW, BUT STEADY GROWTH AND AN EXPANDING TOURISM SECTOR SUPPORT THE CREDIT PROFILE

* MOODY‘S-CREDIT WEAKNESSES LIMITING CUBA CREDITWORTHINESS INCLUDE LIMITED ACCESS TO EXTERNAL FINANCING, HIGH DEPENDENCE ON IMPORTED GOODS,LACK OF DATA TRANSPARENCY‍​

* MOODY'S- CUBA'S ‍​STRUCTURAL INEFFICIENCIES DIRECTLY HINDER ECONOMIC GROWTH Source text : bit.ly/2k8s7go