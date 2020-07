BRIEF-Moody's Says Cyprus's Credit Profile Balances High Wealth And Improved Resilience Against Elevated Debt

July 1 (Reuters) - Moody’s:

* MOODY’S SAYS CYPRUS’S CREDIT PROFILE BALANCES HIGH WEALTH AND IMPROVED RESILIENCE AGAINST ELEVATED DEBT

* MOODY’S SAYS CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC WILL RESULT IN SIZEABLE DEFICITS FOR CYPRUS AMID LARGE SUPPORT PACKAGE

* MOODY’S SAYS CYPRUS’S DEBT WILL REMAIN ELEVATED, BUT HIGHLY AFFORDABLE

* MOODY’S SAYS CYPRUS FACES MANY CREDIT CHALLENGES FROM RELATIVELY UNDIVERSIFIED ECONOMY, HIGH LEVELS OF GOVERNMENT, NONFINANCIAL CORPORATE, HOUSEHOLD DEBT

* MOODY’S SAYS EXPECT CYPRUS’S DEBT REDUCTION WILL RESUME AT SUSTAINED PACE AFTER 2020 CORONAVIRUS CRISIS

* MOODY’S SAYS ANTICIPATE INCREASE IN DEBT RELATED TO CORONAVIRUS TO BE TRANSITORY, PARTLY BECAUSE OF CYPRUS’S LARGE FISCAL SURPLUS GOING INTO PANDEMIC

* MOODY’S SAYS MEDIUM-TERM DEBT TRENDS & BANKING SECTOR ISSUES WILL DRIVE EVOLUTION OF CYPRIOT SOVEREIGN RATING & OUTLOOK Source text for Eikon: