BRIEF-Moody's Says Debt By U.S. Healthcare Cos On B3 Negative And Lower Ratings Has Grown 28%

March 9 (Reuters) -

* MOODY’S SAYS CREDIT STRESS CONTINUES TO RISE IN U.S. HEALTHCARE SECTOR AS MATURITIES LOOM, SOCIAL RISKS RISE

* MOODY’S SAYS DEBT HELD BY U.S. HEALTHCARE COMPANIES ON THE B3 NEGATIVE AND LOWER CORPORATE RATINGS LIST HAS GROWN 28% IN THE PAST YEAR

* MOODY’S SAYS U.S. HEALTHCARE SECTOR TODAY HAS LESS FLEXIBILITY TO HANDLE SOCIAL RISKS INCL. RISKS RELATED TO LITIGATION, POTENTIAL LEGISLATION AND/OR REGULATORY CHANGES

* MOODY'S SAYS SOCIAL FACTORS POSE HIGH RISK FOR U.S. PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES AND HOSPITALS, AND MODERATE RISK FOR MEDICAL DEVICE MAKERS