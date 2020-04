BRIEF-Moody's Says Downgrades Boeing's Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2, Outlook To Negative

April 10 (Reuters) - MOODY’S:

* MOODY’S SAYS AFFIRMED BOEING’S PRIME-2 SHORT-TERM RATING

* MOODY’S SAYS DOWNGRADES BOEING’S SENIOR UNSECURED RATING TO BAA2, OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE

* MOODY’S SAYS DOWNGRADES REFLECT EXPECTED ADDITIONAL STRAIN ON BOEING’S FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE, BALANCE SHEET IN UPCOMING YEARS

* MOODY’S SAYS “CORONAVIRUS IS LIKELY TO BECOME A SIGNIFICANTLY GREATER PRESSURE POINT ON BOEING THAN THE LONG-RUNNING 737 MAX CRISIS”

* MOODY’S SAYS BOEING IS VULNERABLE TO IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON DEMAND FOR COMMERCIAL AIRCRAFT, RELATED SERVICES & NOW INTERRUPTIONS OF MANUFACTURING OPERATIONS

* MOODY’S SAYS NOW ESTIMATE EXTERNAL FUNDING NEEDS FOR BOEING IN 2020 TO AT LEAST DOUBLE TO $30 BILLION COMPARED TO OUR PRE-CORONAVIRUS EXPECTATIONS

* MOODY'S, ON BOEING, SAYS NEGATIVE OUTLOOK CAPTURES UNCERTAINTY AROUND DURATION,IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC ON GLOBAL ECONOMIC ACTIVITY,AIRCRAFT DEMAND Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/34yzd4U] Further company coverage: