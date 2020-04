April 22 (Reuters) - Moody’s:

* MOODY’S SAYS DOWNGRADES EIGHT MEXICAN BANKS AND THE IPAB; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE

* MOODY'S SAYS DOWNGRADE OF 8 MEXICAN BANKS & IPAB FOLLOW DOWNGRADE OF GOVERNMENT OF MEXICO'S DEBT RATING TO BAA1, FROM A3, ANNOUNCED EARLIER IN APRIL Source: bit.ly/3aoKOoo