March 14 (Reuters) - Petroleos De Venezuela SA:

* MOODY’S DOWNGRADES PDVSA’S RATINGS TO C; STABLE OUTLOOK

* MOODY’S - DOWNGRADED PETROLEOS DE VENEZUELA, S.A. (PDVSA)’S RATINGS TO C FROM CA

* MOODY’S - THE ACTION ON PDVSA’S RATINGS CONSIDERED THE STRONG LINKAGE BETWEEN THE CREDIT RISK OF THE COMPANY AND THAT OF VENEZUELA

* MOODY'S-PDVSA RATINGS COULD BE UPGRADED IF DEBT RESTRUCTURE WERE TO REDUCE LIQUIDITY,REFINANCING RISK Source text : bit.ly/2tNBNVI