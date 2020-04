BRIEF-Moody's Says Dubai's Economy And GRES Most Exposed Among Emirates To Coronavirus Impact

April 28 (Reuters) - Moody’s:

* MOODY’S SAYS DUBAI’S ECONOMY AND GRES MOST EXPOSED AMONG EMIRATES TO CORONAVIRUS IMPACT

* MOODY’S - CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK AND PANDEMIC’S INDIRECT IMPACT ON GLOBAL GROWTH & TRADE POSE SIGNIFICANT SHOCK TO ECONOMIC GROWTH IN UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* MOODY’S SAYS NEGATIVE GROWTH AND FISCAL IMPLICATIONS OF COVID-19 ARE MOST ACUTE IN DUBAI DUE TO ITS RELIANCE ON THE TOURISM AND TRANSPORTATION SECTORS

* MOODY’S SAYS CORONAVIRUS IS A MAJOR SHOCK FOR THE UAE’S OPEN ECONOMY, EXTENT OF WHICH WILL ONLY BE MARGINALLY SOFTENED BY STIMULUS MEASURES

* MOODY’S SAYS DUBAI’S GRE DEBT REMAINS MOST EXPOSED TO MACRO RISKS BECAUSE OF ITS HOLDINGS IN REAL ESTATE, TRANSPORTATION, TOURISM SECTORS Source text for Eikon: