Feb 18 (Reuters) - MOODY’S:

* ECONOMIC GROWTH TO SLOW ACROSS ASIA PACIFIC AS CORONAVIRUS WEAKENS DEMAND AND DISRUPTS SUPPLY CHAINS

* LOWERED OUR CHINA GROWTH FORECAST TO 5.2% FOR 2020 FROM 5.8% PREVIOUSLY, REFLECTING A SEVERE BUT SHORT-LIVED ECONOMIC IMPACT

* LOWER CHINESE IMPORT DEMAND IS THE PRIMARY REASON FOR SLOWING GROWTH

* INTRA-REGIONAL TRADE AMPLIFIES IMPACT OF LOWER CHINESE GROWTH