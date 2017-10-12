Oct 12 (Reuters) - Moody‘s:‍

* Moody’s says economic recovery and lower inflation supports positive outlook for Argentine banks​

* Moody’s says recent policy reforms have raised confidence in Argentine financial system, driving dollar deposits higher over past year‍​

* Moody’s says as operating environment improves, asset quality of argentine banks should be relatively stable

* ‍Moody's says while loan book for Argentine banks​ will start to expand in real terms after contracting last year, earnings will nevertheless face pressures