BRIEF-Moody's Says Economy-Wide Leverage In China Will Continue To Increase

Dec 11 (Reuters) -

* MOODY‘S SAYS ECONOMY-WIDE LEVERAGE IN CHINA WILL CONTINUE TO INCREASE, ALBEIT AT A SLOWER PACE THAN BEFORE

* MOODY‘S SAYS RISING EARNINGS GROWTH IS HELPING IMPROVE THE CREDIT PROFILES OF THE CHINA‘S NON-FINANCIAL CORPORATES

* MOODY‘S SAYS IN 2018, EBITDA GROWTH WILL OUTPACE DEBT GROWTH FOR THE MAJORITY OF THE RATED CHINESE SOES

* MOODY‘S SAYS REMAINS UNCLEAR WHETHER INCREASED CENTRALIZATION OF AUTHORITY IN CHINA WILL RESULT IN ACCELERATION OF PACE OF REFORM

* MOODY'S - HAS STABLE OUTLOOKS FOR ALL KEY AREAS OF OPERATING ENVIRONMENT IN CHINA ; SEES LIQUIDITY AND PROFITABILITY AS DETERIORATING‍​