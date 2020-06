BRIEF-Moody's Says Emerging Markets' Financial Conditions Stabilise, But Pandemic Fallout Clouds Second Half Credit Prospects

June 29 (Reuters) -

* MOODY’S SAYS EMERGING MARKETS’ FINANCIAL CONDITIONS STABILISE, BUT PANDEMIC FALLOUT CLOUDS SECOND HALF CREDIT PROSPECTS

* MOODY’S SAYS NEW SERIES OF INDICATORS SHOW THAT FINANCIAL CONDITIONS ARE BEGINNING TO CALM ACROSS NINE OF THE LARGEST EMERGING ECONOMIES GLOBALLY

* MOODY’S SAYS PANDEMIC-INDUCED SHOCK TO GROWTH, EARNINGS AND DEBT BURDENS WILL INCREASE EMERGING MARKET (EM) CREDIT VULNERABILITIES

* MOODY’S SAYS PANDEMIC MAY ACCELERATE TREND TOWARD MORE SPLINTERED, PROTECTIONIST GLOBAL ECONOMY, WEIGHING ON EM CREDIT CONDITIONS AFTER LOCKDOWNS EASE

* MOODY’S SAYS SHOCK TO FISCAL REVENUE FROM WEAKER ECONOMIC ACTIVITY, HIGHER SPENDING FROM STIMULUS PROGRAMMES, MEANS EM GOVERNMENT DEBT BURDENS TO RISE 2020 Source text for Eikon: