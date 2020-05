BRIEF-Moody's Says Estonia's Credit Strengths Include Low Debt And Strong Institutions

May 14 (Reuters) - Moody’s :

* MOODY’S SAYS ESTONIA’S CREDIT STRENGTHS INCLUDE LOW DEBT AND STRONG INSTITUTIONS; CORONAVIRUS TO CAUSE SHARP ECONOMIC CONTRACTION

* MOODY’S SAYS ESTONIA ECONOMY IS EXPECTED TO CONTRACT BY 7.8% OF GDP IN 2020

* MOODY’S SAYS ESTONIA’S GOVERNMENT DEFICIT WILL REACH ITS HIGHEST-EVER LEVEL IN 2020; DEBT AFFORDABILITY TO REMAIN COMPARATIVELY STRONG

* MOODY’S SAYS EXPECT ECONOMIC IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK ON ESTONIA TO BE CONCENTRATED IN H1 2020, WITH ECONOMY GRADUALLY RECOVERING IN H2 2020

* MOODY’S SAYS EXPECT ESTONIA ECONOMY RETURNING TO FULL-YEAR GROWTH OF 4.0% IN 2021

* MOODY’S - ESTONIA’S MEDIUM TERM CREDIT CHALLENGES INCLUDE LIMITS ON LABOUR SUPPLY & MODERATE SUSCEPTIBILITY TO GEOPOLITICAL RISK Source text for Eikon: