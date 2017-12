BRIEF-Moody's says Euro area banks outlook is stable

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Moody‘s:

* MOODY‘S SAYS EURO AREA BANKS OUTLOOK IS STABLE ON STEADY GROWTH; U.K. BANKS ALSO STABLE

* ‍MOODY‘S SAYS OUTLOOK FOR U.K. BANKS IS STABLE AS FALLING MISCONDUCT COSTS BOLSTER EARNINGS AND HELP OFFSET A MODEST DETERIORATION IN ASSET QUALITY

* MOODY‘S ON EURO AREA BANKS SAYS GOOD CAPITAL LEVELS, BENIGN FUNDING ENVIRONMENT AND STRONG LIQUIDITY WILL FOSTER RESILIENCE TO SHOCKS

* ‍MOODY'S SAYS FOR BANKS IN THE EURO AREA, BY HISTORICAL AND GLOBAL STANDARDS, PROFITS STILL REMAIN WEAK Source: bit.ly/2AFwYAO