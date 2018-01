BRIEF-Moody's says Euro Area's economic recovery supports stable 2018 outlook

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Moody‘s:

* MOODY‘S SAYS EURO AREA‘S ECONOMIC RECOVERY SUPPORTS STABLE 2018 OUTLOOK, DESPITE PATCHY STRUCTURAL REFORM PROGRESS‍​

* MOODY‘S SAYS FORECASTS THAT EURO AREA GROWTH WILL AVERAGE 2.0 PERCENT IN 2018, BEFORE SLOWING TO 1.7 PERCENT IN 2019

* MOODY‘S SAYS HIGH GOVERNMENT DEBT LEVELS REMAIN A KEY CREDIT CONSTRAINT IN EURO AREA, PARTICULARLY IN CONTEXT OF ITS RELATIVELY WEAK GROWTH POTENTIAL

* MOODY‘S SAYS WHILE DOMESTIC POLITICAL RISK IN THE EURO AREA IS FAIRLY LOW, IT HAS RISEN IN RECENT YEARS TO STILL-MANAGEABLE LEVELS

* MOODY'S SAYS EURO AREA SOVEREIGNS WILL CONTINUE TO BENEFIT FROM THE LOW INTEREST RATE ENVIRONMENT THAT MOODY'S FORECASTS FOR 2018 Source: bit.ly/2EHg6aw